Kevin “Stone Cold” Owens Trolls the Fans! Plus ‘WWE Evil’ Producer Micah Brown Joins the Show!

Plus, Evan explains why he wants Cody Rhodes to use his Stardust persona amid rumors of his return to WWE, Jack says fans should invest in the Street Profits with this week’s Farmers Market, and Flobo celebrates Thunder Rosa’s AEW women’s title win with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week

By Evan Mack
WWE


The rumors are floating and fans are anticipating the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE. Evan Mack explains why he wants him to use his Stardust persona (00:48). Plus, the guys discuss Kevin Owens’s epic troll job of the Chicago fans with his “Stone Cold” Steve Austin cosplay (18:55). Jack says fans should invest in the Street Profits with this weeks Farmers Market (37:36) and Flobo celebrates Thunder Rosa’s AEW women’s title win with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week (41:56). Last, Micah Brown, the producer of WWE Evil, joins the show to discuss the docuseries, which is set to premiere this week (45:30).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer
Guest: Micah Brown
Producer: Brian H. Waters

