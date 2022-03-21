Barcelona’s Big Clásico, Roma’s Big Derby, and More



Musa and Ryan look back on a weekend full of derbies and clásicos! They begin at the Bernabéu, where Barcelona ran away with it against Real Madrid, winning 4-0 in El Clásico (03:34). Then they take a look at another disappointing day for PSG (27:52), head to Italy for the Derby della Capitale, where Roma saw off Lazio after three first-half goals (29:26), and discuss Ajax’s late win over Feyenoord (35:33) and some other key games from the weekend.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

