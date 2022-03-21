 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona’s Big Clásico, Roma’s Big Derby, and More

Also, Musa and Ryan discuss another disappointing day for PSG and Ajax’s late win over Feyenoord

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan look back on a weekend full of derbies and clásicos! They begin at the Bernabéu, where Barcelona ran away with it against Real Madrid, winning 4-0 in El Clásico (03:34). Then they take a look at another disappointing day for PSG (27:52), head to Italy for the Derby della Capitale, where Roma saw off Lazio after three first-half goals (29:26), and discuss Ajax’s late win over Feyenoord (35:33) and some other key games from the weekend.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

