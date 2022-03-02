Penalties, Plus Flowers for Marcelo Bielsa and Christian Eriksen

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat about penalties following Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final (04:39) and give flowers to Marcelo Bielsa for the job he did at Leeds and to Christian Eriksen for his return over the weekend (27:59). Finally, they discuss the vibe around Manchester United and Arsenal, as both sides push for a top-four finish (30:54).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
