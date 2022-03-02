 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Penalties, Plus Flowers for Marcelo Bielsa and Christian Eriksen

Plus, the vibes around Manchester United and Arsenal as both sides push for a top-four finish

By Ian Wright
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat about penalties following Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final (04:39) and give flowers to Marcelo Bielsa for the job he did at Leeds and to Christian Eriksen for his return over the weekend (27:59). Finally, they discuss the vibe around Manchester United and Arsenal, as both sides push for a top-four finish (30:54).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

