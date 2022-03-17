 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB and NFL Free Agency Reactions, Plus Mailbag Questions

Mike reacts to the Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant signings before discussing the quarterback card market

Mike is running solo today to talk about some of the recent moves in MLB free agency from a card perspective, including Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers and Kris Bryant to the Rockies. He also touches on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury and whether or not it is time to move off his cards. Mike then moves on to football news, starting with Tom Brady coming out of retirement and why Mike always views Brady as a buy or hold and never a sell. He then touches on some other names like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield before closing the show with mailbag questions.

