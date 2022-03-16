 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flowers for Bradley, Premier League Title Race, and Tonight’s Arsenal vs. Liverpool Clash

Plus, dishing on Ian’s trip to New York with the Premier League and watching Manchester United vs. Spurs with American fans

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn and begins by reflecting on being a parent during times like these (01:00) before getting onto football. They begin with a bit of talk about Kai Havertz’s immaculate touch for his winner on Sunday (04:20), Ian’s trip to New York with the Premier League, and watching Manchester United vs. Spurs with American fans (07:13). There’s talk about Crystal Palace’s draw with Manchester City opening up the title race (16:53) and how Liverpool will respond against Arsenal. Finally, there’s a very personal bunch of flowers, going Bradley Wright-Phillips following his retirement from football (35:38).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

Where We Left Off With ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1

Juliet and Jodi preview the newest season of Netflix’s Regency era favorite

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s Sex Tape: A Pop Culture History Lesson

Amelia and Wosny discuss how the video helped catapult Kim to superstardom

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Wosny Lambre

‘Reign of Fire’ and ‘Elden Ring’

Justin and Micah discuss the making of early 2000s movies and how ‘Elden Ring’ won them over

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

A Fully Unleashed Luka Is Terrifying. But Is It Sustainable?

With a certain 7-foot-3 impediment out of the way, Doncic has turned into a one-man wrecking crew in Dallas. The formula isn’t exactly revolutionary, but it also might be too effective to stray from.

By Dan Devine

The 2022 March Madness Cinderella Guide

Which upsets will make or break brackets in this men’s NCAA tournament? We have everything you need to know.

By Rodger Sherman

Jesse Palmer Rating, Susie and Clayton Make Up, and the Upcoming Duo ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Juliet and Callie break down the season finale

By Juliet Litman