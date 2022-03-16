Flowers for Bradley, Premier League Title Race, and Tonight’s Arsenal vs. Liverpool Clash



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn and begins by reflecting on being a parent during times like these (01:00) before getting onto football. They begin with a bit of talk about Kai Havertz’s immaculate touch for his winner on Sunday (04:20), Ian’s trip to New York with the Premier League, and watching Manchester United vs. Spurs with American fans (07:13). There’s talk about Crystal Palace’s draw with Manchester City opening up the title race (16:53) and how Liverpool will respond against Arsenal. Finally, there’s a very personal bunch of flowers, going Bradley Wright-Phillips following his retirement from football (35:38).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

