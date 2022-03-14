 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barca Femení Retain Their Title, Plus the Good and the Grim of the Premier League

Musa and Ryan begin this week in Spain, where Barcelona Femeni retained the title with six games to go, thanks to a 5-0 win over Real Madrid

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Primera Division Femenina Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week in Spain, where Barcelona Femeni retained the title with six games to go, thanks to a 5-0 win over Real Madrid (4:37), before touching on the women’s and men’s Bundesligas, the Serie A title race (17:43), PSG players being booed at home against Bordeaux, and a La Liga roundup. In Part 2, they focus on the good and the grim of the Premier League weekend (24:10) and answer some listener questions (43:51).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

