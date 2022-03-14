Barca Femení Retain Their Title, Plus the Good and the Grim of the Premier League

Musa and Ryan begin this week in Spain, where Barcelona Femeni retained the title with six games to go, thanks to a 5-0 win over Real Madrid (4:37), before touching on the women’s and men’s Bundesligas, the Serie A title race (17:43), PSG players being booed at home against Bordeaux, and a La Liga roundup. In Part 2, they focus on the good and the grim of the Premier League weekend (24:10) and answer some listener questions (43:51).
Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
