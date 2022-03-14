 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees Trade for Josh Donaldson, and Doug Williams on the Yankees’ and Mets’ Offseason Moves. Plus, Tim O’Toole’s Bracket Predictions.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151

By John Jastremski
Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(00:35) — GREENROOM: JJ hopped on Greenroom to react to the Josh Donaldson–Gary Sanchez trade.

(36:26) — DOUG WILLIAMS: Former SNY host Doug Williams joins the show to talk the Yankees’ chances to add a big free agent and the Mets’ chances following their trade for Chris Bassitt.

(56:21) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pitt men’s basketball associate head coach returns to break down this year’s bracket and pick his winner.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Doug Williams and Tim O’Toole
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Tabloid Magazines Ignored Most Black Celebrities, Creating an Opportunity for Gossip Bloggers

Upstarts like Media Take Out and Bossip established themselves in the 2000s to fill a conspicuous hole in the market

By Clare Malone

Five Reasons Putin’s War Was Doomed From the Start

Russia military analyst Rob Lee and diplomacy expert Max Bergmann explain how Ukraine is shocking Russia—and the world

By Derek Thompson

Food Abstinence, Food Orgy

Dave and Chris talk Milk Bar ice cream, Dave’s duplicate-shirt strategy, going all in on dinner, and recipes that require a fire extinguisher

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Complete Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Who are the top players available at each position? Which free agents offer the most value? And which should teams try to avoid? All that and more in this position-by-position preview.

By Steven Ruiz

Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

The two-time Academy Award winner reinvented Shakespeare’s tragic antihero for Joel Coen’s vision of the story. Why isn’t his revelatory performance getting more love?

By Paul Thompson

Draymond Green May Be the Key to the NBA Title Race

Green is expected to return after two months on the shelf. Whether he’ll return to form is the biggest question heading into this year’s playoffs.

By Jonathan Tjarks