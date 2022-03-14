Yankees Trade for Josh Donaldson, and Doug Williams on the Yankees’ and Mets’ Offseason Moves. Plus, Tim O’Toole’s Bracket Predictions.



(00:35) — GREENROOM: JJ hopped on Greenroom to react to the Josh Donaldson–Gary Sanchez trade.

(36:26) — DOUG WILLIAMS: Former SNY host Doug Williams joins the show to talk the Yankees’ chances to add a big free agent and the Mets’ chances following their trade for Chris Bassitt.

(56:21) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pitt men’s basketball associate head coach returns to break down this year’s bracket and pick his winner.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Doug Williams and Tim O’Toole

Producer: Stefan Anderson

