The Return of Baseball, Nets Statement Win, and the Big East Tournament. Plus, Danny Kelly on the NFL Draft.

(00:47) — BASEBALL IS BACK: The MLBPA and MLB have come to agreement, and we have baseball. With the season returning, JJ begins to look at the Yankees’ possible free agency moves.

(06:29) — NETS: The first match between Brooklyn and Philly since the trade, and the Nets rout the Sixers.

(09:16) — BIG EAST TOURNAMENT: JJ recaps St. John’s heartbreaking loss, UConn’s win over Seton Hall, and what to expect this weekend.

(15:40) — DANNY KELLY: The Ringer’s own joins to talk his latest mock draft and where the Jets and Giants could potentially go in the 2022 draft.

(37:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets and MLB.

(49:10) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Kelly

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

