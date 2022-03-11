 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Return of Baseball, Nets Statement Win, and the Big East Tournament. Plus, Danny Kelly on the NFL Draft.

JJ looks at the Yankees’ possible free agency moves and much more

By John Jastremski
AP

(00:47) — BASEBALL IS BACK: The MLBPA and MLB have come to agreement, and we have baseball. With the season returning, JJ begins to look at the Yankees’ possible free agency moves.

(06:29) — NETS: The first match between Brooklyn and Philly since the trade, and the Nets rout the Sixers.

(09:16) — BIG EAST TOURNAMENT: JJ recaps St. John’s heartbreaking loss, UConn’s win over Seton Hall, and what to expect this weekend.

(15:40) — DANNY KELLY: The Ringer’s own joins to talk his latest mock draft and where the Jets and Giants could potentially go in the 2022 draft.

(37:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets and MLB.

(49:10) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom! https://spotifygr.link/Z2KGxnBEUib

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Kelly
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

