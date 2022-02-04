 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Questioning Middleton’s All-Star Selection, Congrats to Fred VanVleet, and Reggie’s “Skip-to-my-Lou” Game-Winner

Verno and KOC also discuss whether the Nets should chase a lower seed with Kyrie Irving playing only road games, last night’s Warriors win, and the Shaq–Ben Simmons feud

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the selection of the All-Star reserves (04:08). They discuss the surprising selection of Khris Middleton over players like Jarrett Allen and Jrue Holiday. Outside of the Middleton selection, the guys are in agreement that there were no real snubs this year (18:40). Trae Young went off last night against the Suns and has the Hawks rolling, winning eight of their past nine games. They debate whether Trae can be the best player in a playoff series before getting into potential deals with John Collins (22:46). Both give high praise to Fred VanVleet for making his first All-Star appearance before diving into the Raptors as a team and how they’ve been playing at a high level all season (32:20). Should the Nets chase a lower seed with Kyrie Irving playing only road games (44:46)? Despite the Lakers losing last night, Anthony Davis has looked dominant since returning from injury (39:06). They also discuss last night’s Warriors win, as Klay Thompson had one of his better games since returning (49:48). Lastly, they briefly touch on the Shaq–Ben Simmons feud (56:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

