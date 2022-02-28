The Paradox of Football’s Importance



Musa and Ryan discuss the response from fans, clubs, and associations to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (19:31), before looking at football’s role in normalizing regimes and how the events of the past week may affect future decisions. The guys also discuss the Carabao Cup final, where Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after one of the greatest scoreless draws you’ll ever see (48:16). Please note, this was recorded before FIFA’s updated announcement on Russia’s participation in competition.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

