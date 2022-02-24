 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wow, Félix! Whoa, Elanga! Wait, Is That Joël Matip?

Musa and Ryan chat about this week’s Champions League ties, focusing on Atlético Madrid and Manchester United’s draw at the Wanda, before touching on Benfica and Ajax’s draw in Lisbon, Chelsea’s win over Lille, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about this week’s Champions League ties, focusing on Atlético Madrid and Manchester United’s draw at the Wanda (05:26), before touching on Benfica and Ajax’s draw in Lisbon (25:32), Chelsea’s win over Lille (30:15), and Villarreal rescuing a draw against Juventus. Then, they round up Wednesday’s Premier League results (39:04) and finish with England’s win over Germany to clinch the Arnold Clark Cup (51:17).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

NBA Card Notes, Peter From SGC Joins, and Mailbag Questions

Peter joins Mike and Jesse to talk about the state of the company and card grading in general

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Watching the Coverage of the Invasion of Ukraine

Bryan and David discuss first impressions of videos and photos being aired, talk through the type of cable news coverage we’re seeing in comparison to the papers, and then specifically dissect CNN’s coverage of the events

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

We Asked Actual Drama Teachers What They Think About the ‘Euphoria’ Play

Let’s just say the homoerotic scene simulating ejaculation would require some workshopping

By Jodi Walker

Prepare for the Prestige Video Game Adaptation

‘Uncharted’ isn’t quite that, but its quality relative to its predecessors—along with the influx of new movies and TV shows coming—signals we may be on the verge of game adaptations that aspire not only to satisfy fans and make money, but to be award bait

By Ben Lindbergh

Will the Lakers and Nets Fall Into the Play-in Round?

Just how close are the preseason title favorites to not making the playoffs at all? We dig into that and the major second-half races using our playoff and lottery odds.

By Zach Kram

The Colts Cannot Possibly Return From Wentz They Came

If Indianapolis deems its Carson Wentz experiment a failure, what options does it have to acquire another quarterback?

By Danny Heifetz