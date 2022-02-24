Wow, Félix! Whoa, Elanga! Wait, Is That Joël Matip?

Musa and Ryan chat about this week’s Champions League ties, focusing on Atlético Madrid and Manchester United’s draw at the Wanda (05:26), before touching on Benfica and Ajax’s draw in Lisbon (25:32), Chelsea’s win over Lille (30:15), and Villarreal rescuing a draw against Juventus. Then, they round up Wednesday’s Premier League results (39:04) and finish with England’s win over Germany to clinch the Arnold Clark Cup (51:17).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS