 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Zion Ripple Effects, Knicks Outlook, and the State of the NBA With Jason Concepcion

Plus, debating whether LeBron James will eventually leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny

By Kevin O'Connor
Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC brings on Crooked Media’s Jason Concepcion, host of Crooked’s Takeline, ALL CAPS NBA, and X-Ray Vision. They discuss all the latest noise surrounding Zion Williamson’s future with the Pelicans (03:44). What is the better path for the Pelicans: compete for a playoff spot or tank for draft position (14:29)? Jason also talks about his dream scenario of Zion joining the Knicks (16:44). Despite the Knicks’ disappointing campaign, Jason is intrigued enough by the team’s young core to consider tanking the rest of the season (20:01). Jason also shares his emotions about former Knick Kristaps Porzingis (27:48). Then they go in-depth on the state of the NBA, specifically on how audiences are connecting with teams and players and how media outlets are covering the league (34:27). Lastly, they debate whether LeBron James will eventually leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny (47:14).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Jason Concepcion
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

Unanswerable NBA Questions With Zach Lowe

Plus, Brian Koppelman and David Levien on creating ‘Super Pumped’ during a pandemic

By Bill Simmons

Thoughts From All-Star Weekend, Plus LeBron James Puts the Lakers on Notice

Logan and Raja discuss where the L.A. star will go to play with son

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

NBA Card Notes, Peter From SGC Joins, and Mailbag Questions

Peter joins Mike and Jesse to talk about the state of the company and card grading in general

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Watching the Coverage of the Invasion of Ukraine

Bryan and David discuss first impressions of videos and photos being aired, talk through the type of cable news coverage we’re seeing in comparison to the papers, and then specifically dissect CNN’s coverage of the events

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Wow, Félix! Whoa, Elanga! Wait, Is That Joël Matip?

Musa and Ryan chat about this week’s Champions League ties, focusing on Atlético Madrid and Manchester United’s draw at the Wanda, before touching on Benfica and Ajax’s draw in Lisbon, Chelsea’s win over Lille, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

We Asked Actual Drama Teachers What They Think About the ‘Euphoria’ Play

Let’s just say the homoerotic scene simulating ejaculation would require some workshopping

By Jodi Walker