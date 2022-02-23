 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flowers for Harry Kane and Hannah Hampton, Striking Performances, and the Arnold Clark Cup

Plus, breaking down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick, and Romelu Lukaku’s struggles

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Olympiacos FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about his scary incident this weekend (01:12) before moving onto the football. They start with giving flowers to Harry Kane and break down his performance against Manchester City and how it should be used as an example of the complete modern-day no. 9 (06:20). They also chat about a couple of other striking performances from the weekend (25:02), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick for Barcelona, and Romelu Lukaku’s struggles for Chelsea against Crystal Palace. Finally, they discuss England impressing in the Arnold Clark Cup and heap praise on debutant Hannah Hampton, who also gets flowers this week (34.24).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

Niemann’s Wire-to-Wire Victory at Riviera and the Possible End of the Super Golf League

Plus, previewing the Honda Classic

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

From Noir to Nirvana: Everything ‘The Batman’ Has Been Compared To

Based on what director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been saying, this new Caped Crusader movie is going to be everything

By Miles Surrey

The Rams Won the Super Bowl by Swinging Big, but Smaller Moves Matter

Splashy trades will make Los Angeles a spectator in the early rounds of the draft. But it’s the Rams’ work in later rounds that made their championship recipe possible.

By Nora Princiotti

The G League’s Best Advertisement and Being Chicago Famous With Stand-up Comedian Dave Helem

Plus, reacting to Aaron Rodgers Indecision Day and Juwan Howard’s altercation with Greg Gard

By Jason Goff

50 Shades of Wide Receiver Prospects

The hosts break down each receiver’s strengths and weaknesses and then compare them to NFL players on a scale of 1-50

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more

Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, Jalen Suggs, and Cade Cunningham vs. Franz Wagner

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks react to the weekend’s events

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks