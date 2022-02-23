Flowers for Harry Kane and Hannah Hampton, Striking Performances, and the Arnold Clark Cup

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about his scary incident this weekend (01:12) before moving onto the football. They start with giving flowers to Harry Kane and break down his performance against Manchester City and how it should be used as an example of the complete modern-day no. 9 (06:20). They also chat about a couple of other striking performances from the weekend (25:02), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick for Barcelona, and Romelu Lukaku’s struggles for Chelsea against Crystal Palace. Finally, they discuss England impressing in the Arnold Clark Cup and heap praise on debutant Hannah Hampton, who also gets flowers this week (34.24).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
