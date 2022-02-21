Jeff Van Gundy on CP3’s Injury, Favorite Teams to Watch, and Coaching in Today’s NBA, Plus LeBron’s Problems With the Lakers

Russillo begins by discussing the Celtics’ strong close to the first half of the season and what to expect from LeBron and the Lakers moving forward (0:30). Then Ryen talks with former coach and ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy about how the Suns can weather Chris Paul’s injury, player empowerment in today’s league, and the way officiating has changed over the years (16:00). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Van Gundy
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon
