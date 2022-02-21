Now, There’s an Antonio Conte Spurs Side!



Musa and Ryan begin this week by reflecting on the passing of the great Jamal Edwards and paying their own tribute, before moving on to the football. First up, it’s Spurs’ win over Manchester City, where Antonio Conte’s side were hugely impressive (06:43), Liverpool’s victory over Norwich, which means the title race has officially been declared back on (20:45), and a roundup of the rest of the Premier League games from the weekend. In Part 2, it’s a trip around Europe, including Athletic’s 4-0 Basque Derby win (31:17), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick for Barcelona (36:29), José Mourinho getting sent off again and dropped points at the top of Serie A (38:50), Nantes upsetting PSG (42:17), and goals galore in the Bundesliga (45:15).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

