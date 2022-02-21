 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Now, There’s an Antonio Conte Spurs Side!

Musa and Ryan discuss Spurs’ win over Manchester City, in which Antonio Conte’s side were hugely impressive, before talking about the rest of the Premier League games and taking a trip around other European leagues

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week by reflecting on the passing of the great Jamal Edwards and paying their own tribute, before moving on to the football. First up, it’s Spurs’ win over Manchester City, where Antonio Conte’s side were hugely impressive (06:43), Liverpool’s victory over Norwich, which means the title race has officially been declared back on (20:45), and a roundup of the rest of the Premier League games from the weekend. In Part 2, it’s a trip around Europe, including Athletic’s 4-0 Basque Derby win (31:17), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick for Barcelona (36:29), José Mourinho getting sent off again and dropped points at the top of Serie A (38:50), Nantes upsetting PSG (42:17), and goals galore in the Bundesliga (45:15).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Guevara and Allin Risk It All, Zayn and Nakamura Roll It Back, and Makowski and Lawlor Get Brutal

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

How Did the Celtics Turn Their Season Around?

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss joins Wos to discuss the Celtics’ early season struggles and what looked different about them during their nine-game winning streak

By Wosny Lambre

Edwin Hodge on Choosing Roles Wisely and Starring in ‘Good Sam’

Plus, Edwin discusses who he’d put on his Mt. Rushmore of Black acting

By Bakari Sellers

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Exit Survey

Is All-Star Saturday night broken? Is LeBron angling for a return to Cleveland or just throwing shade at the Lakers, or both? Plus, a look ahead to the most intriguing story lines in the season’s second half.

By The Ringer Staff

‘Love Is Blind’ Episodes 6-9 Breakdown

Amelia and Juliet examine what reality looks like for each couple as they live together in Chicago

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman

NBA All-Star Weekend Recap, Mirin Fader on DeMar DeRozan’s Pain and Perseverance, Ben Simmons’s Mental Health Journey, and Juwan Howard Versus Greg Gard: No Touching!

Jason talks about the many things that can be improved about the All-Star Weekend before Mirin comes on to discuss her profile of DeMar DeRozan

By Jason Goff and Mirin Fader