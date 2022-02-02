 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Beautiful Suns, Deadline Deals, and All-Star Reserves With Wosny Lambre

Plus, breaking down what makes Kevin Huerter a five-tool player and why Bradley Beal should move on

By Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. With his birthday on Sunday, it’s Wos Week! KOC brings on The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre to discuss the Suns’ elite play this entire season and how Chris Paul’s mentality has influenced the team (03:22). Plus, Eric Gordon has been linked to the Suns, but is he a better fit somewhere else (13:10)? Wos breaks down Jerami Grant’s game before telling us why Kevin Huerter is a five-tool player (18:10). Grant’s name has also been linked to the Jazz, so the guys discuss his potential fit and Rudy Gobert’s impact (24:40). Despite reports saying Bradley Beal is not asking for a trade, KOC and Wos believe it’s time for Beal to move on (30:33). When it comes to the Lakers, there just isn’t anything good outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (34:54).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

