The Beautiful Suns, Deadline Deals, and All-Star Reserves With Wosny Lambre



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. With his birthday on Sunday, it’s Wos Week! KOC brings on The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre to discuss the Suns’ elite play this entire season and how Chris Paul’s mentality has influenced the team (03:22). Plus, Eric Gordon has been linked to the Suns, but is he a better fit somewhere else (13:10)? Wos breaks down Jerami Grant’s game before telling us why Kevin Huerter is a five-tool player (18:10). Grant’s name has also been linked to the Jazz, so the guys discuss his potential fit and Rudy Gobert’s impact (24:40). Despite reports saying Bradley Beal is not asking for a trade, KOC and Wos believe it’s time for Beal to move on (30:33). When it comes to the Lakers, there just isn’t anything good outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (34:54).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jessie Lopez

