Sleeping on the Suns, Brian Flores and the Failure of the Rooney Rule, and Joe Thomas on the Super Bowl and the Pain of Losing

Six-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas joins Ryen to talk about playing football in the trenches of the offensive line, playing for Kyle Shanahan, the Bengals’ challenges vs. the Rams’ defensive front in the upcoming Super Bowl, and more

By Ryen Russillo
The Rams play the 49ers in the NFC Championships. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the first-place Phoenix Suns as well as the class-action lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and how the Rooney Rule has backfired (0:23). Then Ryen talks with six-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas of the NFL Network about playing football in the trenches of the offensive line, playing for Kyle Shanahan, the Bengals’ challenges vs. the Rams’ defensive front in the upcoming Super Bowl, the mental and emotional hurdles that come with being a part of a losing team during a rebuild, Flores’s discrimination lawsuit, Baker Mayfield’s future in Cleveland, and more (13:56). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:12).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Joe Thomas
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve

