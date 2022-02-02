The NFL’s Dirty Secret, Bears Press Conference Reaction



The Full Go begins in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL over the league's hiring practices. Jason highlights how this story is no surprise to anyone paying attention, how we as NFL fans are all complicit, and how the league's power structure may prohibit any real change. The Bears unveiled their new football guys, Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, on Monday, and the only thing we know for sure is the Bears will always be the Bears. Jason reacts to what he saw and heard during the press conference, and former Packers WR James Jones tells Jason why new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be a great asset to Justin Fields. When it comes to breaking down the tape, Matt Bowen (ESPN-NFL Matchup) is as good as it gets. Matt joins Jason to discuss what the Eberflus system may look like, what Getsy can do to get the most out of Fields, and why the Bears secondary was a huge problem in 2021. The Bulls topped Orlando 126-115 on Tuesday night, and Jason tells us how Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have come up big in the wake of all the injuries, and why the defense still needs to improve.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Matt Bowen

