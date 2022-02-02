 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The NFL’s Dirty Secret, Bears Press Conference Reaction

Plus, Matt Bowen joins the show to discuss the Bears’ new coaching staff

By Jason Goff
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go begins in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL over the league’s hiring practices (00:00). Jason highlights how this story is no surprise to anyone paying attention, how we as NFL fans are all complicit, and how the league’s power structure may prohibit any real change. The Bears unveiled their new football guys, Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, on Monday, and the only thing we know for sure is the Bears will always be the Bears (00:00). Jason reacts to what he saw and heard during the press conference, and former Packers WR James Jones tells Jason why new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be a great asset to Justin Fields (00:00). When it comes to breaking down the tape, Matt Bowen (ESPN-NFL Matchup) is as good as it gets. Matt joins Jason to discuss what the Eberflus system may look like, what Getsy can do to get the most out of Fields, and why the Bears secondary was a huge problem in 2021 (00:00). The Bulls topped Orlando 126-115 on Tuesday night, and Jason tells us how Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have come up big in the wake of all the injuries, and why the defense still needs to improve (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Matt Bowen
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Nets Fall in Phoenix, Rangers Stay Hot, and Brian Flores vs. the NFL

Plus, Ian O’Connor on the Giants’ hiring process and Coach K

By John Jastremski

Tom Petty and the Thrills and Joys of Fatherhood

Rob looks at the outsize impact of one of classic rock’s most legendary figures. Plus, a big announcement about the future of the show.

By Rob Harvilla

Talking About All the Things We Don’t Want to Talk About

Charity and Micah also discuss down the Kanye West–Julia Fox relationship

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Every Winter Olympic Event, Ranked by How Terrified I’d Be to Participate in It

The Winter Games are not for the faint of heart—as evidenced by luges that travel 90 mph, skating events in which adult humans are flung around like dolls, and ski courses that would certainly spell doom for novices. But which event is truly the most terrifying?

By Michael Baumann

What Does Aubameyang’s Departure Mean for Arsenal?

Ian and Ryan discuss what the move means for the rest of the season, and Arsenal’s striking options going forward

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

2022 NBA All-Star Reserve Picks for the East and West

Which seven players from each conference deserve to make the cut? Here are my picks, including a pair of Suns, a centerpiece that everyone orbits in Cleveland, and a couple of bold-faced stars.

By Dan Devine