 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Does Aubameyang’s Departure Mean for Arsenal?

Ian and Ryan discuss what the move means for the rest of the season, and Arsenal’s striking options going forward

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona (00:57). They chat about his time in North London, what the lack of replacement might mean for the rest of the season, and Arsenal’s striking options going forward. They then touch on a story line close to Ian ahead of this weekend’s Bournemouth v. Boreham Wood FA Cup tie (32:55), answer a couple of questions on other transfers (38:25), and discuss how they analyze games (42:33).

Host: Ian Wright
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

The NFL’s Dirty Secret, Bears Press Conference Reaction

Plus, Matt Bowen joins the show to discuss the Bears’ new coaching staff

By Jason Goff

Nets Fall in Phoenix, Rangers Stay Hot, and Brian Flores vs. the NFL

Plus, Ian O’Connor on the Giants’ hiring process and Coach K

By John Jastremski

Tom Petty and the Thrills and Joys of Fatherhood

Rob looks at the outsize impact of one of classic rock’s most legendary figures. Plus, a big announcement about the future of the show.

By Rob Harvilla

Talking About All the Things We Don’t Want to Talk About

Charity and Micah also discuss down the Kanye West–Julia Fox relationship

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Every Winter Olympic Event, Ranked by How Terrified I’d Be to Participate in It

The Winter Games are not for the faint of heart—as evidenced by luges that travel 90 mph, skating events in which adult humans are flung around like dolls, and ski courses that would certainly spell doom for novices. But which event is truly the most terrifying?

By Michael Baumann

2022 NBA All-Star Reserve Picks for the East and West

Which seven players from each conference deserve to make the cut? Here are my picks, including a pair of Suns, a centerpiece that everyone orbits in Cleveland, and a couple of bold-faced stars.

By Dan Devine