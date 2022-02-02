What Does Aubameyang’s Departure Mean for Arsenal?

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona (00:57). They chat about his time in North London, what the lack of replacement might mean for the rest of the season, and Arsenal’s striking options going forward. They then touch on a story line close to Ian ahead of this weekend’s Bournemouth v. Boreham Wood FA Cup tie (32:55), answer a couple of questions on other transfers (38:25), and discuss how they analyze games (42:33).
Host: Ian Wright
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS