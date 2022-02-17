 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kylian Mbappé Lights Up the Champions League’s Return

There’s also a quick chat about Atleti’s defeat to Levante and Manchester United’s win over Brighton

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


The Champions League is back! Musa and Ryan begin in Paris, where Kylian Mbappé’s second stoppage-time goal in a matter of days won it for PSG against Real Madrid (04:27), and Manchester City broke records against Sporting in Lisbon (22:02). Red Bull Salzburg almost held out but drew with Bayern (28:27), and Liverpool left San Siro with a 2-0 lead in the tie over Inter (33:29). There’s also a quick chat about Atleti’s defeat to Levante and Manchester United’s win over Brighton (41:33).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Team USA Is One Gold Medal Away From Hitting the Over. What Are the Odds It’ll Get It?

Plus, Rodger discusses the ROC doping controversy and how that has affected his bet

By Rodger Sherman
Play

You Need to Be Watching Ayo Dosunmu

Kevin O’Connor breaks down why the Bulls rookie’s game is advanced beyond his years, how he fits on this team, and what he needs to do to become a star player

By Kevin O'Connor

The Rookie Scale: Early Concerns Over Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs Miss the Big Picture

Plus, observations on Jonathan Kuminga and the Pacers’ young core, and an important status update on the Herb Jones Hive

By J. Kyle Mann

The Irreparable Harm of Kamila Valieva’s Olympic Experience

The Russian figure skater came into these Games being lauded as one of the greatest of all time. But after a positive test for a banned substance and a free skate program that carried the weight of that result, the 15-year-old will be remembered very differently.

By Michael Baumann

Offseason Preview and Lessons From the Super Bowl

Kevin and Nora also take a look at some coaching situations that need attention and quarterbacks who may be poised to break out next season

By Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

The Key to Adapting Video Games Is to Make Them Into Television

The early subpar reviews of ‘Uncharted’ are a reminder that video games aren’t stories so much as they’re environments. You settle into them. Which is why a quiet redemption for video games is unfolding not in cinema, but in streaming television.

By Justin Charity