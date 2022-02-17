Kylian Mbappé Lights Up the Champions League’s Return

The Champions League is back! Musa and Ryan begin in Paris, where Kylian Mbappé’s second stoppage-time goal in a matter of days won it for PSG against Real Madrid (04:27), and Manchester City broke records against Sporting in Lisbon (22:02). Red Bull Salzburg almost held out but drew with Bayern (28:27), and Liverpool left San Siro with a 2-0 lead in the tie over Inter (33:29). There’s also a quick chat about Atleti’s defeat to Levante and Manchester United’s win over Brighton (41:33).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
