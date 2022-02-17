Chief Keef: ‘Finally Rich’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 3



Jinx and Shea take a detour to the streets of Chicago this week to discuss Chief Keef’s Finally Rich. Hear the guys break down the genius of Young Chop and Chief Keef on songs like “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa,” “Laughing to the Bank,” and more. Then hear them break down 50 Cent’s absurd guest appearance on “Hate Bein’ Sober” as they determine the best guest verse of the album. Stick around to hear Jinx and Shea determine who is in Chicago’s all-time rapper starting five.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

