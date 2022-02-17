 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chief Keef: ‘Finally Rich’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 3

Plus, hear the guys break down the genius of Young Chop and Chief Keef on songs like “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa,” and “Laughing to the Bank,” before determining who is in Chicago’s all-time rapper starting five

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Lil Pump And Lil Skies Perform At The Novo Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images


Jinx and Shea take a detour to the streets of Chicago this week to discuss Chief Keef’s Finally Rich. Hear the guys break down the genius of Young Chop and Chief Keef on songs like “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa,” “Laughing to the Bank,” and more. Then hear them break down 50 Cent’s absurd guest appearance on “Hate Bein’ Sober” as they determine the best guest verse of the album. Stick around to hear Jinx and Shea determine who is in Chicago’s all-time rapper starting five.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify

