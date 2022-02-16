Flowers for Kieran Trippier and the Race for the Premier League Top Four

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to discuss Kieran Trippier’s impressive performances since arriving at Newcastle, his two goals in the past two games, and how Eddie Howe’s side will cope with his absence due to injury (03:23). With West Ham, Manchester United, and Spurs all dropping points last weekend, they then chat about the race for the top four in the Premier League (10:15) and Ian’s time at Burnley (26:15), and then they look ahead to England’s first game of the Arnold Clark Cup against Canada (35:43). This was recorded ahead of Tuesday’s games, which will be covered on Thursday’s Stadio episode.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS