The James Harden Drama Continues, Getting Giddy About Giddey, and All-Star Game Predictions



Verno and KOC begin the show discussing Jake Fischer’s latest article, which details Kevin Durant’s role in the James Harden trade (03:59). Will drama ever stop following Harden? Josh Giddey’s rookie stock continues to rise after his 28-point triple-double performance helped the Thunder defeat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (16:39). The guys debate how good Giddey can be. DeMar DeRozan is on a historic streak as he continues to carry the Bulls amid all their injuries (25:32). The Celtics are on a quiet run and playing excellent defense, and KOC fully believes this team has turned it around (31:10). With no show this Friday, the guys give their All-Star Game predictions (40:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts