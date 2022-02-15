 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The James Harden Drama Continues, Getting Giddy About Giddey, and All-Star Game Predictions

Plus, Verno and KOC talk about the Celtics, who are on a quiet run and playing excellent defense

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Philadelphia 76ers Introduce James Harden


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing Jake Fischer’s latest article, which details Kevin Durant’s role in the James Harden trade (03:59). Will drama ever stop following Harden? Josh Giddey’s rookie stock continues to rise after his 28-point triple-double performance helped the Thunder defeat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (16:39). The guys debate how good Giddey can be. DeMar DeRozan is on a historic streak as he continues to carry the Bulls amid all their injuries (25:32). The Celtics are on a quiet run and playing excellent defense, and KOC fully believes this team has turned it around (31:10). With no show this Friday, the guys give their All-Star Game predictions (40:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

