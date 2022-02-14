Plenty of Cards, but Not a Lotta Love



It may be Valentine’s Day, but there was no love lost this weekend. Musa and Ryan begin in Portugal, where Porto made it 50 league games unbeaten thanks to their draw with Sporting, which set the tone for a feisty weekend of European football (05:28). Plus, Atleti and Getafe deciding that goals were fun in La Liga (09:42), the Catalan Derby (17:44), Napoli and Inter sharing the points in Serie A, where Milan capitalized to end the weekend top of the table (24:26), and Bochum putting four past Bayern to beat the Bundesliga champions (31:08). There’s also chat about Chelsea and Arsenal’s draw in the WSL (39:22) and Chelsea’s men winning the Club World Cup (42:51).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS