 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Plenty of Cards, but Not a Lotta Love

Musa and Ryan discuss the Catalan Derby, Napoli and Inter sharing the points in Serie A, Bochum putting four past Bayern, and Chelsea and Arsenal’s draw in the WSL

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Club Atletico de Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images


It may be Valentine’s Day, but there was no love lost this weekend. Musa and Ryan begin in Portugal, where Porto made it 50 league games unbeaten thanks to their draw with Sporting, which set the tone for a feisty weekend of European football (05:28). Plus, Atleti and Getafe deciding that goals were fun in La Liga (09:42), the Catalan Derby (17:44), Napoli and Inter sharing the points in Serie A, where Milan capitalized to end the weekend top of the table (24:26), and Bochum putting four past Bayern to beat the Bundesliga champions (31:08). There’s also chat about Chelsea and Arsenal’s draw in the WSL (39:22) and Chelsea’s men winning the Club World Cup (42:51).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Sean McVay’s Super Bowl Blueprint Failed. The Rams Won Once He Finally Abandoned It.

The Rams offense was out of answers late in Super Bowl LVI. But McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Co. learned how to adapt in the nick of time.

By Ben Solak

The Pop Culture Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVI

In positive developments, the new Jordan Peele and ‘Lord of the Rings’ look good; in less positive developments, Larry David went crypto

By Jodi Walker

If Aaron Donald Is Going Out, He’s Going Out on Top

Donald’s close-out on Joe Burrow at the end of the Super Bowl effectively won L.A. a championship. But afterward, he had some big questions to answer about reports that he could walk away from football.

By Danny Heifetz

Hangman Page Tastes Blood, the Creed Brothers Make Meathead Magic, and Speedball Flips Back Into the Main Event

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

The Rams Had to Get Cooper Kupp Involved. And They Won the Super Bowl Once They Did.

All season, Kupp has been the go-to guy for Sean McVay and the Rams. And when it mattered most on Sunday, he filled that role once again.

By Danny Kelly

Seven NBA Observations on a Wild Trade Deadline and Busy Buyout Market

Did the Sixers just find their Matthew Stafford? Here are my takes on James Harden’s fit in Philadelphia, Dallas’s decision to unload Kristaps Porzingis, and the veterans that could be available for the stretch run.

By Kevin O'Connor