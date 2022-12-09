UFC 282 Preview: Paddy the Baddy’s Miscalculation, Darren Till’s Return, and Ankalaev’s Time?



During the UFC 282 weigh-ins, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to break down the final UFC pay-per-view of 2022, and all the drama surrounding it. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

• The Paddy Pimblett–Dana White podcast conversation that broke MMA Twitter and Pimblett’s doubling down since (12:22)

• If Pimblett’s popularity has taken a major hit because of all this, and if it will affect his psyche heading into tomorrow night’s tough matchup against Jared Gordon

• Expectations for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev and who will be in line to fight the winner (37:10)

• Darren Till’s mindset and readiness for a difficult challenge in Dricus Du Plessis (51:29)

• The stakes for “The People’s Main Event” between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria (1:06:15)

Plus, an all-time great listener call about the Pimblett drama (1:38:26), and 3PAC debates their pound-for-pound rankings released yesterday on TheRinger.com (1:30:00). Read the article here.

Next episode: Saturday, December 10, immediately following the end of UFC 282.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

