 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which Middle-of-the-Pack NBA Teams Are For Real?

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Saturday’s big college game between Alabama-Houston, which KOC will be attending

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing tomorrow’s big college game between Alabama-Houston, which KOC will be attending (01:04). They then move on to discussing the middle-of-the-pack teams in the NBA and debate which teams are real, fake, or just plain average. They begin in the East with the Nets and Hawks (05:26), before moving on to the rest of the middle pack in the East (14:59). They debate if the 76ers can turn it around, why the Heat are disappointing, and if the Bulls should take a chance to tank for Victor Wembanyama. In taking a look at the West, KOC believes the Kings will push for 50 wins and debates whether the Mavs will make a strong push or remain a .500 team (44:37). They also discuss the organic rivalry that has grown between the Blazers and Nuggets, why they remain undecided on the Lakers and Clippers chances this season, then get giddy about Josh Giddey.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Where the ’22 Celtics and Bruins Rank Amongst the Greatest Boston Teams of the 21st Century. Plus, a Pats-Cardinals Preview

Plus, Brian gives his final thoughts on the Xander Bogaerts disaster, but also looks at some of the other Red Sox free agent signings

By Brian Barrett

Covering College Football, the Playoffs, and the Transfer Portal Era With Kevin Clark

Bryan and Kevin also touch on playoff scheduling

By Bryan Curtis and Kevin Clark

Best Bets for Week 14! Plus, Bet the House and Betting Buddies.

Sharp and House recap the ‘Thursday Night Football’ Rams-Raiders game, and more

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

The ‘Good Morning America’ Cheating Scandal, Rita Wilson Rapping, and Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s New Christmas Movie

Plus, a few words on Chet Hanks and what stores inspire nostalgia

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Diamonds Dancing: Ricky Starks and MJF Brought the ‘Dynamite’ to Austin

A look at the segment that’s shocked the pro wrestling world (and more from AEW’s explosive ‘Dynamite’ in Texas)

By Cameron Hawkins

Joel Klatt on Picking the Playoff, and Can the Big Ten Surpass the SEC? Plus, Tales From the Couch: Denver’s Big Night.

Plus, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 14

By Ryen Russillo