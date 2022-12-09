Which Middle-of-the-Pack NBA Teams Are For Real?



Verno and KOC begin the show discussing tomorrow’s big college game between Alabama-Houston, which KOC will be attending (01:04). They then move on to discussing the middle-of-the-pack teams in the NBA and debate which teams are real, fake, or just plain average. They begin in the East with the Nets and Hawks (05:26), before moving on to the rest of the middle pack in the East (14:59). They debate if the 76ers can turn it around, why the Heat are disappointing, and if the Bulls should take a chance to tank for Victor Wembanyama. In taking a look at the West, KOC believes the Kings will push for 50 wins and debates whether the Mavs will make a strong push or remain a .500 team (44:37). They also discuss the organic rivalry that has grown between the Blazers and Nuggets, why they remain undecided on the Lakers and Clippers chances this season, then get giddy about Josh Giddey.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

