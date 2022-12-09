Mets Open the Checkbook, Jets and Giants in a Huge Underdog Spot. Plus, Football Fridays.



(1:14) — METS: Steve Cohen proves that he is willing to spend by bringing back Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year, $162 million contract and adding bullpen help with David Robertson.

(8:42) — GIANTS: The G-Men host the league-leading Eagles and look to shock the world and maintain their playoff position.

(11:04) — JETS: The Jets travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, who are seeking their revenge from their matchup at MetLife.

(15:32) — CALLS: Talking Yankees, Mets, and NHL.

(23:57) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 14 in Old School–New School.

(52:57) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 14.

(63:58) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 14.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify