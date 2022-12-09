Mets Open the Checkbook, Jets and Giants in a Huge Underdog Spot. Plus, Football Fridays.

(1:14) — METS: Steve Cohen proves that he is willing to spend by bringing back Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year, $162 million contract and adding bullpen help with David Robertson.
(8:42) — GIANTS: The G-Men host the league-leading Eagles and look to shock the world and maintain their playoff position.
(11:04) — JETS: The Jets travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, who are seeking their revenge from their matchup at MetLife.
(15:32) — CALLS: Talking Yankees, Mets, and NHL.
(23:57) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 14 in Old School–New School.
(52:57) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 14.
(63:58) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 14.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
