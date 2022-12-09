 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Open the Checkbook, Jets and Giants in a Huge Underdog Spot. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ covers the latest in Mets, Jets, and Giants news, and Art DiCesare and Jason Katz drop in to discuss best bets and fantasy football

By John Jastremski
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:14) — METS: Steve Cohen proves that he is willing to spend by bringing back Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year, $162 million contract and adding bullpen help with David Robertson.

(8:42) — GIANTS: The G-Men host the league-leading Eagles and look to shock the world and maintain their playoff position.

(11:04) — JETS: The Jets travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, who are seeking their revenge from their matchup at MetLife.

(15:32) — CALLS: Talking Yankees, Mets, and NHL.

(23:57) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 14 in Old School–New School.

(52:57) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 14.

(63:58) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 14.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Utah’s Good, the 49ers Aren’t Dead, Nobody Believes in Minnesota, and More—With Michael Pina, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak

Bill is first joined by Michael Pina to talk the Jazz’s winning streak, then by Peter Schrager to talk the 49ers, and finally by Benjamin Solak to talk biggest NFL matchups. Later: Bill’s Million-Dollar Picks for Week 14.

By Bill Simmons, Michael Pina, and 1 more

The Top Ten TV Shows of 2022

Chris, Andy, and special guest Sam Esmail come together to talk about their top ten favorite TV shows of 2022

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2, Episodes 7-8 Recap

Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker discuss the latest in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

NFL Headlines, Aaron Judge Staying in New York, and Wax Update With Doug Caskey

Plus, Desmond Ridder, the 2022 draft class, Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Berhalter Back for the USMNT? Plus, World Cup Quarterfinal Picks.

Steve and Paul also make predictions for who will win the tournament

By Steve Ceruti

Is It Ricky Starks’s Time to Shine?

‘The Masked Man’ serves up a laundry list of takes from David, Kaz, and a few others

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more