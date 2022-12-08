 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bill Simmons on Xander Bogaerts’s Exit, and the Red Sox’s Fading Place in Boston Sports

Brian and Bill also talk about the soaring Celtics and Bruins before commiserating about the lackluster Patriots

By Brian Barrett and Bill Simmons
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian reacts to the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the Red Sox and signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres (0:30). Then, he chats with Bill Simmons about the Bogaerts news, how it affects the Red Sox’s standing in Boston, and where the team goes from here. Then, they talk about the soaring Celtics and Bruins before commiserating about the lackluster Patriots (21:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Bill Simmons
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

