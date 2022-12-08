Bill Simmons on Xander Bogaerts’s Exit, and the Red Sox’s Fading Place in Boston Sports



Brian reacts to the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the Red Sox and signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres (0:30). Then, he chats with Bill Simmons about the Bogaerts news, how it affects the Red Sox’s standing in Boston, and where the team goes from here. Then, they talk about the soaring Celtics and Bruins before commiserating about the lackluster Patriots (21:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Bill Simmons

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

