Daniel Jones Recaps the Tie, Plus Judge Watch, and Sean Fennessey on Justin Verlander and Mike White

The Giants quarterback joins to discuss the game against the Commanders

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


(00:52) — YANKEES: Rumors and reports of where Aaron Judge may land has caused a frenzy during the MLB’s Winter Meetings, as the Yankees await to hear if their star will return, or if they have to pivot.

(7:54) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss last week’s tie with the Commanders and what it means for New York’s playoff push, Christmas decorations, and Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles.

(23:44) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey joins to discuss Jacob deGrom’s departure, banking on Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, and his thoughts on Jets QB Mike White.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

