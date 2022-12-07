 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Best Players No One Is Talking About

Plus, listener emails and a chaotic argument about movie titles

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We power rank the players who have played a big role in your team’s success, but have gone underdiscussed and underappreciated throughout the season, a.k.a. the Steven Glasnbergs. We finish the show by reading listener emails and devolving into a chaotic argument about movie titles.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

