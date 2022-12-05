 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball Hall of Fame Vote, Plus NFL and NBA Pricing Update

Mike and Jesse discuss Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling missing out on the Hall of Fame

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Fransisco Giants - April 2, 2002 Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by discussing Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling missing out on the Hall of Fame (1:12). Then, they talk about Brock Purdy and Mike White’s card prices following the Week 13 NFL action (11:35). They also discuss whether Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are good buys right now (20:45). Later, they get into some new product releases (25:01), before finishing up with a mailbag (39:48).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

