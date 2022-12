Chris and Andy talk about the news that the combined streaming service for HBO Max and Discovery+ might just be called “Max” (1:00). Then they talk about the penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2 and how it’s fine that we’re not any closer to knowing who will be murdered (12:46), before talking about the premiere of the second season of Slow Horses (42:06).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

