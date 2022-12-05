 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13 Winners and Losers, and Joe Burrow Needs a Nickname

It was a big day for star players who were traded in the offseason

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


We recap Week 13 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, including big days for all the star players who were traded in the offseason, Tua’s struggle in San Francisco, the defensive fantasy explosions in Cleveland and Dallas, the rookie WR boom, and stat lines we are ignoring. We end by inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

