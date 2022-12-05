Week 13 Winners and Losers, and Joe Burrow Needs a Nickname



We recap Week 13 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, including big days for all the star players who were traded in the offseason, Tua’s struggle in San Francisco, the defensive fantasy explosions in Cleveland and Dallas, the rookie WR boom, and stat lines we are ignoring. We end by inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts