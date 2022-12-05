Week 13 Recap: Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again, Niners Lose Jimmy G in a Win, Vikings Win Another Close Game



Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to talk about Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who are now 3-0 against the Chiefs dating back to last season. They also talk about what makes the Bengals such a tough matchup. Then, they discuss the Niners’ big win over the Dolphins, and how losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a broken foot changes their Super Bowl hopes (19:49). Then, Nora and Steven run through a few winners and losers of the week, including the Vikings, Eagles, and Ravens (37:57).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Guest: Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

