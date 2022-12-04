Eagles-Titans Postgame Reaction: Jalen Hurts’s Best Game of His Career

The Eagles hosted the Titans on Sunday afternoon in what was built up to be a physical game that was dominated by the Eagles. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was shut down by the Eagles, held to just 30 yards on 11 carries. Jalen Hurts had yet another phenomenal outing, perhaps his best since he’s come into the league, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another score. Sheil and Ben discuss the big win for the Birds, and whether any team in the NFC can stop them from winning the NFC and playing in the Super Bowl.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
