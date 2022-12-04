 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Titans Postgame Reaction: Jalen Hurts’s Best Game of His Career

Sheil and Ben discuss Philadelphia’s big win over Tennessee

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


The Eagles hosted the Titans on Sunday afternoon in what was built up to be a physical game that was dominated by the Eagles. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was shut down by the Eagles, held to just 30 yards on 11 carries. Jalen Hurts had yet another phenomenal outing, perhaps his best since he’s come into the league, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another score. Sheil and Ben discuss the big win for the Birds, and whether any team in the NFC can stop them from winning the NFC and playing in the Super Bowl.

Leave us a voicemail! 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

