Giants Looking to Clinch and Jets Fight for a Spot. Plus, Football Fridays.

(1:21) — GIANTS: The Giants have the playoffs in their eyesight, they just have to win against the Colts on Sunday.
(3:27) —JETS: The Jets, with Mike White under center, have to fight for playoff position in Seattle on Sunday.
(7:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and CBB.
(14:19) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 17 in Old School–New School.
(39:36) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 17.
(51:39) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 17.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
