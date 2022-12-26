 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Merry Christmas Jets! Plus: Knicks Second-Half Collapse and Giants Fight Hard in Minnesota.

The Jets were given another shot at a playoff berth following losses from their divisional foes

By John Jastremski
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(1:00) — JETS: The Jets were given another shot following losses from their divisional foes and could rewrite their playoff berth with two wins.
(3:00) — GIANTS: The Giants fell to the Vikings but showed signs of a playoff team and could secure a spot with a win Sunday against the Colts.
(9:05) — KNICKS: The Knicks fall apart in the second half as they suffer their third straight loss on Christmas.
(12:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

