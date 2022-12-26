Merry Christmas Jets! Plus: Knicks Second-Half Collapse and Giants Fight Hard in Minnesota.



(1:00) — JETS: The Jets were given another shot following losses from their divisional foes and could rewrite their playoff berth with two wins.

(3:00) — GIANTS: The Giants fell to the Vikings but showed signs of a playoff team and could secure a spot with a win Sunday against the Colts.

(9:05) — KNICKS: The Knicks fall apart in the second half as they suffer their third straight loss on Christmas.

(12:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

