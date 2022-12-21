Ted Johnson on Whether Mac Deserves a Mulligan. Plus, Does Chaim Have a Plan?



Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ disastrous last-second loss to the Raiders, whether Belichick set Mac up to fail this year, who might start at QB for the Pats next season, and more (0:15). Then, Brian reacts to the recent ESPN article detailing the Red Sox front office’s moves in the Chaim Bloom era (34:20), before discussing the B’s continued success and the Celtics’ recent struggles (45:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ted Johnson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

