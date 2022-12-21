 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ted Johnson on Whether Mac Deserves a Mulligan. Plus, Does Chaim Have a Plan?

Brian and Ted also discuss the B’s continued success and the Celtics’ recent struggles

By Brian Barrett
Super Bowl XXXIX - Media Day - New England Patriots Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images


Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ disastrous last-second loss to the Raiders, whether Belichick set Mac up to fail this year, who might start at QB for the Pats next season, and more (0:15). Then, Brian reacts to the recent ESPN article detailing the Red Sox front office’s moves in the Chaim Bloom era (34:20), before discussing the B’s continued success and the Celtics’ recent struggles (45:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ted Johnson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

