Will the Fight Fix Things Now?

Jason reacts to rumors of dissension in the Bulls locker room and ponders what the team’s rest-of-season record might look like

By Jason Goff
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason bypasses the Bulls’ victory to discuss reports about the disconnect on the court and fighting in the locker room (09:03). In Tuesday’s win against the Heat, the Bulls have their formula for success for the rest of the season, but will they continue this play style or revert to their losing ways? The guys also debate which Bulls player they would absolutely not want to get in a confrontation with (32:24).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

