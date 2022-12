We inevitably forget the lessons we vowed to always remember by the time the next draft season comes around, so today we power rank the lessons from the 2022 season to tattoo on our bodies, like Guy Pearce in the movie Memento.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify