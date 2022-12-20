Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still on Top, Jets and Titans Fall



Austin and Jason discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 15. First, they talk about why the Commanders shouldn’t be blaming the officials and why Mac Jones needs to stop screaming on the sideline (0:49). Then, they discuss some teams that are on the rise, the Jags and the Lions (11:08). After that, they get into the two biggest movers on this week’s rankings, the Titans and the Jets (26:15), before discussing where the Eagles and Cowboys should be (38:47). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the pod to talk Gardner Minshew, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith (51:54).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

