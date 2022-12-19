 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Debacles Part 1: Movie Bombs, Executive Misfires, and Secret Disasters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw for Part 1 of a two-part conversation covering the biggest debacles of the year in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
In this photo illustration, HBO MAX logo is displayed on a... Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


This entire year was arguably a debacle for most in Hollywood, the content bubble has seemingly burst, the streaming model may be broken, and companies are frantically trying to create a business model that works for everyone. To discuss those who have struggled most in 2022, Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw for Part 1 of a two-part conversation covering the biggest debacles in Hollywood, including the movie bomb of the year, the most maligned executive decisions, and the most underdiscussed disaster.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

