Week 15 Recap: Jags Storm Back to Shock Cowboys, Lions’ Playoff Hopes Rise, and Patriots Lose in Unbelievable Fashion



Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss the Jaguars’ comeback victory against the Cowboys (02:06). They delve into Dallas’ deficiencies on offense and project whether they’re legitimate postseason contenders. They also talk about Trevor Lawrence’s performance and the Jaguars’ chances at making the playoffs. Then, Nora and Steven go over their winners and losers for the week, including the Lions, Commanders, and Raiders (28:25).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Guest: Ben Solak

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

