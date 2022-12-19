 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 Recap: Jags Storm Back to Shock Cowboys, Lions’ Playoff Hopes Rise, and Patriots Lose in Unbelievable Fashion

Nora and Steven also go over their winners and losers for the week

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss the Jaguars’ comeback victory against the Cowboys (02:06). They delve into Dallas’ deficiencies on offense and project whether they’re legitimate postseason contenders. They also talk about Trevor Lawrence’s performance and the Jaguars’ chances at making the playoffs. Then, Nora and Steven go over their winners and losers for the week, including the Lions, Commanders, and Raiders (28:25).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

