Eagles-Bears Postgame Reaction: One Win Away From the Top Seed in the NFC



The Eagles pulled out an ugly win vs. the Bears to remain atop the NFC with a 13-1 record. They’re now just one win away from clinching the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. However, this wasn’t the prettiest win, and the offense struggled to find a good flow for the majority of the game. Sheil and Ben discuss the play calling, Jalen Hurts getting too many QB runs, and finding the proper balance as the season winds down and the playoffs approach.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

