More Snow in Buffalo, Handicapping Jets-Lions, and a ‘SNF’ Preview

This week, Sharp and House begin by discussing the Dolphins’ offense and how they will have to adjust with unpredictable weather (11:00). Then, they break down the surprisingly juicy game between the Jets and Lions (23:00) before House shares why he can’t bet on the Commanders (36:00). Finally, they explain why the Ravens running game should find success (45:00) and close the show by selecting the Betting Buddy Bet of the Week (57:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
