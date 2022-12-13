 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Looking at the Top of Each Conference, New NBA Awards, and Reaction from Celtics-Clippers

Verno and KOC discuss Kawhi Leonard’s performance against Boston

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Verno and KOC briefly discuss the Alabama upset over Houston before shifting their attention to last night’s Clippers victory over the Celtics (06:39). Are these back-to-back losses for the Celtics something to be concerned about? They also discuss Kawhi Leonard’s night and whether this version of Kawhi is enough to carry the Clippers to the Finals (17:27). Next, the guys discuss the top teams in each conference, beginning in the West with the Pelicans, Grizzlies, Nuggets, and Suns (24:59). In looking at the East, the guys discuss the Bucks and Cavs (55:08). Before ending the show, they discuss the impact of Cade Cunningham’s season-ending injury for the Pistons and give their thoughts on the new NBA season awards (01:05:34).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The Recipe Club Season 2 Finale

Dave, Chris, Priya, Rachel, Bryan, and John gather to review the triumphs and mishaps of the Club’s second year and reveal the 2022 Recipe Club Champion

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Predicting AFC Wild Cards. Plus: Favorite NFL Bets and Tuesday NBA Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys break down Jets-Lions and Giants-Commanders before sharing their favorite bets of the week and previewing Tuesday’s NBA slate

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Smoke DZA on the New Day, What to Do With Bobby and Alexa Bliss, and the CM Punk Work

Rosenberg and Smoke DZA also talk about William Regal’s move to WWE and how it will harm AEW’s storytelling

By Peter Rosenberg

The Snubs and Surprises of the Golden Globe Noms, ‘The Whale,’ and the Brendan Fraser Hall of Fame

Zach Baron joins Sean and Amanda for an action-packed episode that hits on the Golden Globe nominations

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Domantas Sabonis Is Becoming the NBA’s Apex Post Player

The Kings have turned Domas loose this season, leading to newfound success for both the beleaguered franchise and its All-Star center

By Michael Pina

Are Cracks Beginning to Emerge in the Superhero Era?

After 20 years and billions in box office earnings, early signs suggest that the tides are turning against superheroes as the most dominant force in pop culture

By Miles Surrey