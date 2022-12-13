 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyler’s Last Game With Kliff? Plus: Brady Don’t Go Back, GM Talk, and More Big Takeaways From Week 14.

Ben also details the apparent changing of the guard in the AFC South, while Sheil gets excited about the Dolphins’ schedule heading toward the playoffs

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Patriots’ victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then discuss some possible destinations for Tom Brady next season, and examine a Lions team that is building steadily toward sustained success (6:55). Next, Ben details the apparent changing of the guard in the AFC South, while Sheil gets excited about the Dolphins’ schedule heading toward the playoffs (31:53). Ben ends the pod with the weekly extra point (55:28).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

