Kyler’s Last Game With Kliff? Plus: Brady Don’t Go Back, GM Talk, and More Big Takeaways From Week 14.

Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Patriots’ victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then discuss some possible destinations for Tom Brady next season, and examine a Lions team that is building steadily toward sustained success (6:55). Next, Ben details the apparent changing of the guard in the AFC South, while Sheil gets excited about the Dolphins’ schedule heading toward the playoffs (31:53). Ben ends the pod with the weekly extra point (55:28).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS