Ring of Honor Restored After Claudio’s Big Win! Plus, Is Bron Breakker Getting Stale?



After a wild weekend of pro wrestling, Dave, Kaz, and Brian recap it by discussing the following:

Ring of Honor Final Battle recap (4:00)

Mercedes Varnado, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom (23:21)

NXT Deadline Recap (28:10)

Has Bron Breakker become NXT John Cena (37:07)

The New Day win the NXT tag titles (46:20)

Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration (50:03)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

