Ring of Honor Restored After Claudio’s Big Win! Plus, Is Bron Breakker Getting Stale?

After a wild weekend of pro wrestling, Dave, Kaz, and Brian recap it by discussing the following:
Ring of Honor Final Battle recap (4:00)
Mercedes Varnado, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom (23:21)
NXT Deadline Recap (28:10)
Has Bron Breakker become NXT John Cena (37:07)
The New Day win the NXT tag titles (46:20)
Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration (50:03)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
