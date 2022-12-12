 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ring of Honor Restored After Claudio’s Big Win! Plus, Is Bron Breakker Getting Stale?

Plus, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Getty Images


After a wild weekend of pro wrestling, Dave, Kaz, and Brian recap it by discussing the following:

Ring of Honor Final Battle recap (4:00)

Mercedes Varnado, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom (23:21)

NXT Deadline Recap (28:10)

Has Bron Breakker become NXT John Cena (37:07)

The New Day win the NXT tag titles (46:20)

Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration (50:03)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

The Tua-Herbert Non-Debate, Where Brock Purdy Can Take the 49ers, and More Week 14 Questions Answered

Kevin and Lindsay also debate whether the Detroit Lions can make the playoffs

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The Biggest Flexes of the Year in Hollywood

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss who took the biggest swing and came out on top

By Matthew Belloni

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Recap

Bill, Jo, and Mal also dive into their winners and losers of the episode and speculate on future locations for the show

By Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

This Time, the ‘White Lotus’ Season Finale Ends in Comedy

The revealed death at the end of the first season was a cruel twist of fate; Season 2’s was pure slapstick. That doesn’t make it any less effective.

By Alison Herman

FTR and the Briscoes Closed This Chapter With a Violent Epic

No, seriously, we may need to re-rank our list of dog collar matches

By Phil Schneider

Is Tua vs. Herbert Over? ’22 Brady vs. ’19 Brady and the Jets’ Bright Future With Damien Woody

Plus, Ryen shares his Spotify Wrapped

By Ryen Russillo