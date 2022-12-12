Giants Routed by Eagles, Jets Offense Falls Short, and Mets Add Senga



(1:15) — GIANTS: The Giants’ slump continues as they suffer a 48-22 loss to the Eagles and fall out of playoff position.

(5:54) — JETS: Despite Mike White’s heroic effort, the Jets did not have enough to defeat the juggernaut Bills and now face the pivotal part of their schedule.

(11:45) — METS: Steve Cohen keeps on spending as the Mets add Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga to bolster the rotation.

(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Mets, and Giants.

(27:44) — MIKE CARVER: SportsGrid’s Mike Carver returns to discuss the Bills’ win over the Jets, the Bills’ chances as a contender, and an update on the Islanders.

(47:36) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Carver

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify