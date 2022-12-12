 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants Routed by Eagles, Jets Offense Falls Short, and Mets Add Senga

Plus, Mike Carver on the Bills, Jets, and Islanders

By John Jastremski
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(1:15) — GIANTS: The Giants’ slump continues as they suffer a 48-22 loss to the Eagles and fall out of playoff position.
(5:54) — JETS: Despite Mike White’s heroic effort, the Jets did not have enough to defeat the juggernaut Bills and now face the pivotal part of their schedule.
(11:45) — METS: Steve Cohen keeps on spending as the Mets add Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga to bolster the rotation.
(15:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Mets, and Giants.
(27:44) — MIKE CARVER: SportsGrid’s Mike Carver returns to discuss the Bills’ win over the Jets, the Bills’ chances as a contender, and an update on the Islanders.
(47:36) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Carver
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Eagles-Giants Postgame Reaction: Should Eagles Fans Start Planning for Arizona in February?

Sheil and Ben break down Philadelphia’s win against New York

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Play

Ariel Helwani: One of the WORST UFC decisions ever!

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer instant reaction to Paddy Pimblett’s very questionable win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

A MESS at UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett Robs Jared Gordon, a Forgettable Main Event, and Glover—Somehow—Gets His Moment!

The guys react to one of the stranger main cards in recent history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

England Knocked Out By France, Plus Looking Ahead to the Semifinals

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Carl Anka to discuss England’s exit from the World Cup and preview Morocco, Argentina, and Croatia in the semifinals

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Top Five Bets For Week 14  

Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 14

By Raheem Palmer

Phil Rosenthal on ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Larry is joined by television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal to discuss his new book ‘Somebody Feed Phil the Book’, which serves as a companion to his ongoing Netflix show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air