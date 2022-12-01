 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers Quarter-Season Review

Chris and Raheem discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Coming off one of the worst losses this season against a contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers look to get healthy with the returns of star guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey coming in the next couple of games, as well as push forward with excellent play from the role and bench players during their absences. Chris and Raheem assess the season so far at the quarter mark and discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Leave us a voicemail on what grade you would give the Sixers – 215-315-7982

