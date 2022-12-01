Sixers Quarter-Season Review



Coming off one of the worst losses this season against a contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers look to get healthy with the returns of star guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey coming in the next couple of games, as well as push forward with excellent play from the role and bench players during their absences. Chris and Raheem assess the season so far at the quarter mark and discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Leave us a voicemail on what grade you would give the Sixers – 215-315-7982

